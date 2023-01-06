Coastal Carolina visits Marshall following Kinsey’s 22-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (12-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (12-4, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Taevion Kinsey scored 22 points in Marshall’s 81-76 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Thundering Herd have gone 9-1 in home games. Marshall ranks second in college basketball with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 4.4 offensive boards.

The Chanticleers are 1-2 in conference play. Coastal Carolina ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 10.6.

The Thundering Herd and Chanticleers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinsey is scoring 20.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 18.9 points, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Marshall.

Mostafa is averaging 13.6 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Linton Brown is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

