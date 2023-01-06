Carlson and Utah host Oregon

Oregon Ducks (8-7, 2-2 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (12-4, 5-0 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (8-7, 2-2 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (12-4, 5-0 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces the Oregon Ducks after Branden Carlson scored 27 points in Utah’s 79-60 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Utes have gone 8-2 in home games. Utah ranks second in college basketball with 29.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Carlson averaging 5.6.

The Ducks are 2-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is shooting 54.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Will Richardson is averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

