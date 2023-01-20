Campbell leads No. 5 UCLA against No. 11 Arizona after 22-point performance

UCLA Bruins (17-2, 8-0 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

UCLA Bruins (17-2, 8-0 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UCLA visits the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats after Tyger Campbell scored 22 points in UCLA’s 74-62 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats have gone 10-1 at home. Arizona is eighth in college basketball averaging 84.6 points and is shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Bruins have gone 8-0 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 20.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 16.1 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 16.3 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bruins. Campbell is averaging 13.8 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 72.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

