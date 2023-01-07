Bryant hosts Boonyasith and UMBC

UMBC Retrievers (10-6, 1-1 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (10-5, 1-1 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Bryant Bulldogs after Jacob Boonyasith scored 21 points in UMBC’s 92-83 win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 on their home court. Bryant ranks ninth in college basketball with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 6.5.

The Retrievers have gone 1-1 against America East opponents. UMBC ranks third in the America East with 15.2 assists per game led by Craig Beaudion averaging 3.5.

The Bulldogs and Retrievers match up Sunday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists. Charles Pride is averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bryant.

Beaudion is averaging 5.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Retrievers. Colton Lawrence is averaging 13.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

