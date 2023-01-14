Belmont hosts Born and Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 5-2 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-6, 5-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 5-2 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-6, 5-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces the Belmont Bruins after Bowen Born scored 23 points in Northern Iowa’s 75-67 victory over the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins are 6-1 on their home court. Belmont is eighth in college basketball shooting 39.8% from deep, led by Drew Friberg shooting 48.4% from 3-point range.

The Panthers are 5-2 in conference games. Northern Iowa is sixth in the MVC scoring 69.9 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

The Bruins and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard is averaging 17.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Friberg is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Born is averaging 19.9 points for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

