Appalachian State faces James Madison on 4-game road slide

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-8, 1-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-5, 2-1 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-8, 1-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-5, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hits the road against James Madison looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Dukes are 5-1 on their home court. James Madison leads college basketball with 44.0 points in the paint. Mezie Offurum leads the Dukes averaging 6.0.

The Mountaineers are 1-2 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State is fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.0% from downtown. Justin Abson leads the Mountaineers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Dukes and Mountaineers square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vado Morse is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for James Madison.

CJ Huntley is averaging 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.