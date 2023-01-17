Abilene Christian hosts Bandaogo and Utah Valley

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-9, 1-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-5, 5-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-9, 1-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-5, 5-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Aziz Bandaogo scored 23 points in Utah Valley’s 85-80 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Wolverines are 7-1 on their home court. Utah Valley ranks fourth in college basketball with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bandaogo averaging 7.7.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in conference matchups. Abilene Christian has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Wolverines and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Harmon is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.3 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

Cameron Steele averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Immanuel Allen is shooting 52.0% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

