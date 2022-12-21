SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Youngstown State takes on Central Michigan after Cohill’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Youngstown State Penguins (8-4, 1-1 Horizon) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-7)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits the Central Michigan Chippewas after Dwayne Cohill scored 26 points in Youngstown State’s 85-81 victory over the Southern Jaguars.

The Chippewas have gone 3-1 at home. Central Michigan averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Penguins are 3-3 on the road. Youngstown State is eighth in college basketball scoring 85.8 points per game while shooting 49.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Taylor is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Chippewas. Jesse Zarzuela is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Brandon Rush is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 12.1 points. Cohill is shooting 57.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Penguins: 6-4, averaging 84.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

