Yale visits Stony Brook after Stephenson-Moore’s 23-point outing

Yale Bulldogs (7-1) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts the Yale Bulldogs after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 89-48 win over the Saint Joseph’s (L.I.) Golden Eagles.

The Seawolves have gone 2-0 at home. Stony Brook averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in road games. Yale ranks ninth in college basketball with 29.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bez Mbeng averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson-Moore is scoring 13.7 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Seawolves. Keenan Fitzmorris is averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 70.0% for Stony Brook.

John Poulakidas averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 51.1% from beyond the arc. Matt Knowling is averaging 18.1 points for Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

