Yale visits Butler following Harris’ 32-point game

Yale Bulldogs (8-1) at Butler Bulldogs (6-3) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -6.5; over/under is 132.5…

Yale Bulldogs (8-1) at Butler Bulldogs (6-3)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces the Yale Bulldogs after Chuck Harris scored 32 points in Butler’s 80-66 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Butler Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. Butler averages 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Yale Bulldogs are 2-1 on the road. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Kelly averaging 1.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Butler Bulldogs. Jayden Taylor is averaging 14.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% for Butler.

John Poulakidas is shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Yale Bulldogs, while averaging 11.4 points. Matt Knowling is averaging 17.3 points for Yale.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.