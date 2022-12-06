Tuesday No. 1 South Carolina (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Liberty, Sunday. No. 2 Stanford (10-1) did not play. Next: vs.…

No. 1 South Carolina (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Liberty, Sunday.

No. 2 Stanford (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Sunday, Dec. 18.

No. 3 Ohio St. (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Hampshire, Thursday.

No. 4 Indiana (9-0) did not play. Next: at Penn St., Thursday.

No. 5 Notre Dame (7-1) did not play. Next: at Lafayette, Thursday.

No. 6 UConn (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Princeton, Thursday.

No. 7 Virginia Tech (8-0) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Wednesday.

No. 8 North Carolina (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. UNC-Wilmington, Wednesday.

No. 8 NC State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.

No. 10 Iowa St. (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Iowa, Wednesday.

No. 11 LSU (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Orleans, Sunday.

No. 12 Arizona (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Thursday.

No. 13 UCLA (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, Saturday.

No. 14 Michigan (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Toledo, Thursday.

No. 15 Utah (7-0) did not play. Next: at BYU, Saturday.

No. 16 Iowa (6-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Iowa St., Wednesday.

No. 17 Oregon (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon St., Sunday.

No. 18 Creighton (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Drake, Saturday.

No. 19 Baylor (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas-Arlington, Wednesday.

No. 20 Maryland (7-3) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Thursday.

No. 21 Arkansas (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

No. 22 Gonzaga (8-2) beat Queens (NC) 73-49. Next: vs. UC Davis, Sunday.

No. 23 Oklahoma (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Robert Morris, Sunday.

No. 24 Kansas St. (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. UMKC, Wednesday.

No. 25 Villanova (8-2) beat American 83-42. Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s, Saturday.

