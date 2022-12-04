Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Wojcik scores 19 as Brown downs Hartford 65-51

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 5:27 PM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paxson Wojcik scored 19 points as Brown beat Hartford 65-51 on Sunday.

Wojcik added six assists for the Bears (5-4). Kalu Anya added 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Kino Lilly Jr. shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Briggs McClain led the Hawks (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jared Kimbrough added 11 points and three steals for Hartford. Kurtis Henderson also put up 10 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

