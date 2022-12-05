Wofford takes home win streak into matchup with Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) at Wofford Terriers (5-4)
Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Coastal Carolina aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.
The Terriers are 5-0 in home games. Wofford ranks eighth in the SoCon in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Messiah Jones leads the Terriers with 5.8 boards.
The Chanticleers are 1-2 on the road. Coastal Carolina scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. B.J. Mack is shooting 51.4% and averaging 16.2 points for Wofford.
Jomaru Brown is averaging 16.3 points and two steals for the Chanticleers. Essam Mostafa is averaging 14.4 points for Coastal Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
