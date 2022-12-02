William & Mary plays Richmond, seeks 4th straight home win

Richmond Spiders (3-4) at William & Mary Tribe (3-5) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary…

Richmond Spiders (3-4) at William & Mary Tribe (3-5)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts Richmond aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Tribe have gone 3-1 at home. William & Mary is the top team in the CAA shooting 39.6% from deep, led by Miguel Ayesa shooting 73.3% from 3-point range.

The Spiders are 0-2 in road games. Richmond is seventh in the A-10 allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Wight is scoring 11.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 10.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.7% for William & Mary.

Tyler Burton is averaging 17.4 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 11.9 points for Richmond.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

