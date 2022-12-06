Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » College Basketball » White's 18 help UNC…

White’s 18 help UNC Wilmington take down East Carolina 74-61

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 11:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White had 18 points and 14 rebounds in UNC Wilmington’s 74-61 win over East Carolina on Tuesday night.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 12 points for the Seahawks (7-3) while going 5 of 6 from the field, and he also had five rebounds. The Seahawks picked up their sixth straight victory.

Javon Small led the Pirates (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. East Carolina also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Ezra Ausar. Brandon Johnson had eight points and nine rebounds.

UNC Wilmington led East Carolina 36-24 at the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up