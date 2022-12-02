Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » College Basketball » West Virginia Mountaineers to…

West Virginia Mountaineers to visit Xavier Musketeers Saturday

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) at Xavier Musketeers (5-3)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces Xavier for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Musketeers are 4-1 on their home court. Xavier ranks second in the Big East with 42.8 points per game in the paint led by Zach Freemantle averaging 9.8.

The Mountaineers are 1-0 on the road. West Virginia has a 6-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Musketeers. Jack Nunge is averaging 15.0 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 51.8% for Xavier.

Erik Stevenson is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Tre Mitchell is averaging 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds for West Virginia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up