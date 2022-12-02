Weber State hosts Gooden and Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-5) at Weber State Wildcats (2-5) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-5) at Weber State Wildcats (2-5)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays the Weber State Wildcats after Cameron Gooden scored 29 points in Utah Tech’s 86-81 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 at home. Weber State averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Trailblazers are 1-5 in road games. Utah Tech has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 11.9 points and 0.7 rebounds while shooting 42.9% for Weber State.

Gooden is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds for Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.