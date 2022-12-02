Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Warrick leads Northern Kentucky against Robert Morris

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Robert Morris Colonials (3-5, 1-0 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-4, 1-0 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Marques Warrick scored 30 points in Northern Kentucky’s 77-73 overtime win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Norse have gone 4-1 in home games. Northern Kentucky is eighth in the Horizon with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Chris Brandon averaging 8.0.

The Colonials are 1-0 in Horizon play. Robert Morris is fifth in the Horizon scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Kahliel Spear averaging 8.0.

The Norse and Colonials face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warrick is scoring 22.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Norse. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Northern Kentucky.

Enoch Cheeks is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 14.5 points for Robert Morris.

