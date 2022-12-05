Wagner visits Fordham after Quisenberry’s 23-point game

Wagner Seahawks (4-3) at Fordham Rams (8-1) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Wagner Seahawks…

Wagner Seahawks (4-3) at Fordham Rams (8-1)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Darius Quisenberry scored 23 points in Fordham’s 95-90 win against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Rams are 7-0 on their home court. Fordham has a 6-1 record against teams above .500.

The Seahawks have gone 2-3 away from home. Wagner is sixth in the NEC shooting 33.7% from deep. Jahbril Price-Noel leads the Seahawks shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quisenberry is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 54.7% for Fordham.

Delonnie Hunt is averaging 12 points and 1.9 steals for the Seahawks. Price-Noel is averaging 8.6 points for Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.