Wade’s 21 help Longwood beat Delaware State 75-49

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 5:57 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DeShaun Wade had 21 points in Longwood’s 75-49 win over Delaware State on Saturday.

Wade had six rebounds for the Lancers (5-4). Jesper Granlund scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and added six rebounds. Michael Christmas shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Hornets (1-7) were led in scoring by Martez Robinson, who finished with 12 points. Delaware State also got 11 points from Aaron Lemon-Warren. Brandon Stone also recorded seven points. The loss was the Hornets’ sixth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

