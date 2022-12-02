Villanova Wildcats take on the Oklahoma Sooners on 4-game skid

Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) at Villanova Wildcats (2-5) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova heads into the matchup against…

Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) at Villanova Wildcats (2-5)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova heads into the matchup against Oklahoma as losers of four in a row.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Villanova has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sooners play their first true road game after going 6-1 to begin the season. Oklahoma is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Eric Dixon is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.6 points for Villanova.

Grant Sherfield is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 15.6 points and five assists. Tanner Groves is averaging 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for Oklahoma.

