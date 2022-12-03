Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Venters’ 33 lead Eastern Washington over North Dakota State

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 7:42 PM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Steele Venters’ 33 points led Eastern Washington over North Dakota State 78-70 on Saturday night.

Venters added three steals for the Eagles (3-5). Cedric Coward scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Ethan Price had nine points.

The Bison (1-8) were led by Jacari White and Damari Wheeler-Thomas with 14 points each. Tajavis Miller finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

