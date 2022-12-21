Utah State plays Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (8-2) vs. Utah State Aggies (9-1) Honolulu; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks…

Seattle U Redhawks (8-2) vs. Utah State Aggies (9-1)

Honolulu; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks and the Utah State Aggies play at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Aggies have a 9-1 record in non-conference play. Utah State is sixth in college basketball with 19.4 assists per game. Max Shulga leads the Aggies averaging 5.0.

The Redhawks have an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Seattle U is eighth in the WAC allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is shooting 54.2% and averaging 18.2 points for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers for Utah State.

Cameron Tyson is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 10.9 points for Seattle U.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

