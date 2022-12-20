MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
UT Arlington holds off San Francisco 68-63 for 1st road win

The Associated Press

December 20, 2022, 1:09 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyron Gibson and Aaron Cash scored 12 points apiece and UT Arlington held off San Francisco 68-63 on Monday night.

Marion Humphrey had 11 points and four steals for the Mavericks (5-7), who picked up their first road win. Freshman Chendall Weaver pitched in with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Tyrell Roberts sank five 3-pointers and scored 24 for the Dons (9-4). Zane Meeks had 13 points, while Khalil Shabazz contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The Mavericks led 38-27 at halftime.

