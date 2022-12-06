Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
UNLV plays Hawaii

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 2:42 AM

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-2) vs. UNLV Rebels (8-0)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Henderson, Nevada.

The Rebels have an 8-0 record in non-conference games. UNLV is 6-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rainbow Warriors have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Hawaii ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Elijah Harkless is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for UNLV.

Noel Coleman is shooting 45.3% and averaging 17.4 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Bernardo da Silva is averaging 11.4 points for Hawaii.

