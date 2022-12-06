UNLV plays Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-2) vs. UNLV Rebels (8-0) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels take…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-2) vs. UNLV Rebels (8-0)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Henderson, Nevada.

The Rebels have an 8-0 record in non-conference games. UNLV is 6-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rainbow Warriors have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Hawaii ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Elijah Harkless is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for UNLV.

Noel Coleman is shooting 45.3% and averaging 17.4 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Bernardo da Silva is averaging 11.4 points for Hawaii.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

