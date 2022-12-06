UNC Wilmington hosts Felton and East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (6-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-3) Wilmington, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC…

East Carolina Pirates (6-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-3)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after RJ Felton scored 25 points in East Carolina’s 79-69 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Seahawks have gone 2-0 at home. UNC Wilmington is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.7 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 0-1 on the road. East Carolina is third in the AAC scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Van Der Heijden averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Trazarien White is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.0 points for UNC Wilmington.

Javon Small is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 17.7 points and 5.9 assists. Felton is averaging 12.9 points for East Carolina.

