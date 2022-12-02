UMKC hosts Cole and Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (4-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-7) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the UMKC…

Lindenwood Lions (4-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-7)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the UMKC Kangaroos after Keenon Cole scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 103-56 victory over the East-West Phantoms.

The Kangaroos are 1-3 in home games. UMKC is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 1-3 in road games. Lindenwood is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemarri Allen is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 15.6 points for UMKC.

Chris Childs is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Lions. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 15.1 points for Lindenwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.