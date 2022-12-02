Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » College Basketball » UMKC hosts Cole and Lindenwood

UMKC hosts Cole and Lindenwood

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lindenwood Lions (4-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-7)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the UMKC Kangaroos after Keenon Cole scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 103-56 victory over the East-West Phantoms.

The Kangaroos are 1-3 in home games. UMKC is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 1-3 in road games. Lindenwood is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemarri Allen is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 15.6 points for UMKC.

Chris Childs is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Lions. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 15.1 points for Lindenwood.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up