UMass plays Harvard, aims for 4th straight road win

UMass Minutemen (5-1) at Harvard Crimson (6-2) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -2; over/under is 137.5…

UMass Minutemen (5-1) at Harvard Crimson (6-2)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Minutemen play Harvard.

The Crimson have gone 2-0 in home games. Harvard is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 69.1 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Minutemen are 1-0 in road games. UMass has a 1-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ledlum is shooting 55.8% and averaging 18.6 points for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 7.8 points for Harvard.

T.J. Weeks is shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 9.2 points. Noah Fernandes is averaging 10.3 points and four assists for UMass.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.