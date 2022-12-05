UMass-Lowell plays LIU on 6-game win streak

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-1) at Long Island Sharks (1-6) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -13.5;…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-1) at Long Island Sharks (1-6)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -13.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell seeks to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory against LIU.

The Sharks have gone 1-1 at home. LIU is the leader in the NEC with 14.7 fast break points.

The River Hawks are 3-1 in road games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Quion Burns is shooting 43.1% and averaging 10.7 points for LIU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

