UMass hosts UMass-Lowell after Covington’s 22-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-1) at UMass Minutemen (7-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the UMass Minutemen after Yuri Covington scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 84-64 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Minutemen are 2-1 on their home court. UMass is fourth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The River Hawks are 4-1 on the road. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 83.4 points per game and is shooting 50.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 46.6% for UMass.

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.9 points for UMass-Lowell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

