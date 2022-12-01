UMass faces Harvard on 4-game win streak

UMass Minutemen (5-1) at Harvard Crimson (6-2) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass is looking to keep its…

UMass Minutemen (5-1) at Harvard Crimson (6-2)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Minutemen take on Harvard.

The Crimson have gone 2-0 at home. Harvard has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Minutemen are 1-0 on the road. UMass is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ledlum is shooting 55.8% and averaging 18.6 points for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 7.8 points for Harvard.

Matt Cross is averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Minutemen. Noah Fernandes is averaging 10.3 points and four assists for UMass.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

