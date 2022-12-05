UMass faces Albany (NY), seeks 6th straight win

Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-6) at UMass Minutemen (6-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -15.5;…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-6) at UMass Minutemen (6-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -15.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass seeks to keep its five-game win streak going when the Minutemen take on Albany (NY).

The Minutemen have gone 1-1 at home. UMass has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Great Danes are 1-4 on the road. Albany (NY) is sixth in the America East scoring 67.7 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Weeks averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Noah Fernandes is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.4 points for UMass.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 13.2 points for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 10.6 points for Albany (NY).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

