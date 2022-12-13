UL Monroe Warhawks host the Sam Houston Bearkats for cross-conference matchup

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-2) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-7) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Qua Grant and…

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-2) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-7)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Qua Grant and the Sam Houston Bearkats visit Tyreke Locure and the UL Monroe Warhawks in non-conference action.

The Warhawks are 3-0 in home games. UL Monroe scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Bearkats are 2-2 on the road. Sam Houston ranks sixth in college basketball allowing 54.6 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Locure is shooting 36.4% and averaging 13.2 points for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for UL Monroe.

Donte Powers is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 10 points. Grant is averaging 13.3 points, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals for Sam Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

