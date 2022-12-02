UCSB plays Pacific (CA), aims for 5th straight home win

Pacific (CA) Tigers (3-5) at UCSB Gauchos (4-2) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB will try…

Pacific (CA) Tigers (3-5) at UCSB Gauchos (4-2)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Gauchos face Pacific (CA).

The Gauchos have gone 3-0 in home games. UCSB is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 away from home. Pacific (CA) is fourth in the WCC scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Beard averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% for UCSB.

Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Beard is averaging 12.5 points for Pacific (CA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

