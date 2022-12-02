Tulsa hosts Oral Roberts after Abmas’ 20-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Max Abmas scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 81-70 victory against the Rogers State Hillcats.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-0 in home games. Tulsa gives up 74.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-3 away from home. Oral Roberts ranks second in the Summit with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kareem Thompson averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is shooting 40.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Brandon Betson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Tulsa.

Abmas is shooting 37.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Vanover is averaging 13.3 points for Oral Roberts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

