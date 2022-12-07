Tulsa hosts Davis and Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-5, 1-1 Horizon) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-5) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-5, 1-1 Horizon) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-5)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -4; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Antoine Davis scored 23 points in Detroit Mercy’s 92-77 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 1-1 at home. Tulsa allows 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Titans are 1-4 in road games. Detroit Mercy is sixth in the Horizon scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Brandon Betson is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 49.1% for Tulsa.

Davis is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Titans. Jayden Stone is averaging 14.4 points and 5.0 rebounds for Detroit Mercy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

