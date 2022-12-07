Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Tulsa hosts Davis and Detroit Mercy

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-5, 1-1 Horizon) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-5)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -4; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Antoine Davis scored 23 points in Detroit Mercy’s 92-77 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 1-1 at home. Tulsa allows 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Titans are 1-4 in road games. Detroit Mercy is sixth in the Horizon scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Brandon Betson is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 49.1% for Tulsa.

Davis is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Titans. Jayden Stone is averaging 14.4 points and 5.0 rebounds for Detroit Mercy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

