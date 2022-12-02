Tsohonis leads Long Beach State against Utah Valley after 23-point outing

Long Beach State Beach (4-3) at Utah Valley Wolverines (3-4) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach…

Long Beach State Beach (4-3) at Utah Valley Wolverines (3-4)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the Utah Valley Wolverines after Marcus Tsohonis scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 78-58 win over the Vermont Catamounts.

The Wolverines are 2-0 on their home court. Utah Valley is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Beach have gone 1-1 away from home. Long Beach State is fifth in the Big West with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Harmon is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Utah Valley.

Joel Murray is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Beach. Tsohonis is averaging 12.5 points for Long Beach State.

