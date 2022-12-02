Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Tsohonis leads Long Beach State against Utah Valley after 23-point outing

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Long Beach State Beach (4-3) at Utah Valley Wolverines (3-4)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the Utah Valley Wolverines after Marcus Tsohonis scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 78-58 win over the Vermont Catamounts.

The Wolverines are 2-0 on their home court. Utah Valley is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Beach have gone 1-1 away from home. Long Beach State is fifth in the Big West with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Harmon is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Utah Valley.

Joel Murray is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Beach. Tsohonis is averaging 12.5 points for Long Beach State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

