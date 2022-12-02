Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Troy visits SIU-Edwardsville after Phillips’ 22-point performance

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Troy Trojans (6-2) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-2)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Nelson Phillips scored 22 points in Troy’s 74-61 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Cougars have gone 2-0 at home. SIU-Edwardsville averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Trojans are 2-1 on the road. Troy scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 19.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Damarco Minor is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.0 points for SIU-Edwardsville.

Phillips is averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 12.1 points for Troy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

