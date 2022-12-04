Troy hosts Seiko and No. 24 San Diego State

Troy Trojans (6-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (6-2) San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 San…

Troy Trojans (6-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (6-2)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 San Diego State hosts the Troy Trojans after Adam Seiko scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 95-57 victory over the Occidental Tigers.

The Aztecs are 4-0 on their home court. San Diego State ranks seventh in the MWC with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Mensah averaging 1.8.

The Trojans have gone 2-2 away from home. Troy ranks ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Christyon Eugene averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for San Diego State.

Duke Miles is averaging 14 points for the Trojans. Nelson Phillips is averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals for Troy.

