MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » College Basketball » Traores lead Long Beach…

Traores lead Long Beach State over Life Pacific 97-52

The Associated Press

December 20, 2022, 1:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Aboubacar Traore and Lussina Traore posted double-doubles and Long Beach State breezed to a 97-52 victory over Life Pacific on Monday night.

Lussina finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Beach (5-6)), while Aboubacar pitched in with 10 points, 15 boards, six assists and four steals. Joel Murray had 17 points and Chayce Polynice contributed 16 points and six rebounds off the bench. Marcus Tsohonis added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Ethan Galang scored 12 points to lead the Warriors.

Long Beach State led 51-22 at halftime.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up