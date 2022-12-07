Towson visits Clemson following Holden’s 22-point outing

Towson Tigers (8-1) at Clemson Tigers (7-2, 1-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson…

Towson Tigers (8-1) at Clemson Tigers (7-2, 1-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -7; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Towson faces the Clemson Tigers after Cameron Holden scored 22 points in Towson’s 74-64 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Clemson Tigers have gone 6-0 in home games. Clemson is fifth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Towson Tigers have gone 4-0 away from home. Towson ranks fourth in the CAA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Clemson Tigers. Alex Hemenway is averaging 10.1 points for Clemson.

Holden is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.8 points for the Towson Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.3 points for Towson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

