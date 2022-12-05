Top-ranked Houston earns No. 1 spot in NET rankings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Houston is No. 1 in the NCAA’s initial NET rankings, mirroring the AP Top 25. The Cougars…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Houston is No. 1 in the NCAA’s initial NET rankings, mirroring the AP Top 25.

The Cougars (8-0) were the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week on Monday and took the top spot in the NCAA Evaluation Tool, the primary sorting tool for determining NCAA Tournament teams.

Connecticut, No. 5 in the AP poll, was second in the NET rankings, followed by Purdue, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Sam Houston of the Western Athletic Conference was No. 7 behind Maryland.

Texas, second in the AP Top 25, was 12th in the NET rankings and No. 3 Virginia was ninth in the NCAA rankings.

