Toledo wins 83-75 over Northern Iowa

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 11:42 PM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — JT Shumate scored 24 points as Toledo beat Northern Iowa 83-75 on Tuesday night.

Shumate added six rebounds for the Rockets (6-3). Rayj Dennis scored 21 points and added five rebounds and five assists. EJ Farmer recorded 14 points and finished 6 of 7 from the field.

Bowen Born finished with 27 points for the Panthers (3-5). Trey Campbell added 15 points for Northern Iowa. Tytan Anderson also put up 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Toledo led Northern Iowa at the half, 40-31, with Shumate (12 points) their high scorer before the break. Toledo was outscored by Northern Iowa in the second half by one point, with Dennis scoring a team-high 14 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

