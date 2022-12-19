MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 1:52 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 11-0 700 1
2. Stanford 11-1 672 2
3. Ohio St. 11-0 627 3
4. Indiana 11-0 619 4
5. Notre Dame 9-1 594 5
6. North Carolina 9-1 529 7
7. NC State 11-1 514 8
8. Virginia Tech 10-1 481 6
9. UConn 8-2 470 9
10. LSU 12-0 422 11
11. UCLA 11-1 420 10
12. Utah 10-0 372 13
13. Iowa 9-3 370 12
14. Iowa St. 8-2 341 14
15. Maryland 9-3 296 15
16. Oregon 9-1 280 16
17. Arkansas 13-0 256 21
18. Arizona 9-1 217 20
19. Michigan 10-1 210 19
20. Kansas 10-0 187 22
21. Creighton 8-2 133 16
22. Gonzaga 10-2 114 23
23. Oklahoma 9-1 86 24
24. Baylor 8-3 67 18
25. St. John’s 11-0 27

Others receiving votes: Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Kansas St 3, Duke 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

