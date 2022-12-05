Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

December 5, 2022, 1:00 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (29) 8-0 725 1
2. Stanford 10-1 696 2
3. Ohio St. 8-0 646 4
4. Indiana 9-0 643 5
5. Notre Dame 7-1 586 7
6. UConn 6-1 573 3
7. Virginia Tech 8-0 530 9
8. NC State 7-1 487 12
8. North Carolina 6-1 487 6
10. Iowa St. 6-1 479 8
11. LSU 9-0 416 11
12. Arizona 7-0 387 14
13. UCLA 8-1 364 15
14. Michigan 9-0 337 17
15. Utah 7-0 332 16
16. Iowa 6-3 291 10
17. Oregon 6-1 248 19
18. Creighton 7-1 244 13
19. Baylor 6-2 180 21
20. Maryland 7-3 165 20
21. Arkansas 10-0 121
22. Gonzaga 7-2 106 23
23. Oklahoma 7-1 99
24. Kansas St 8-1 57
25. Villanova 7-2 45 25

Others receiving votes: Kansas 37, Marquette 30, Louisville 28, Texas 17, St. John’s 14, South Florida 12, Miami 12, Virginia 8, Duke 5, Rice 4, Florida St. 4, Purdue 3, Missouri 2, Nebraska 2, Seton Hall 1, Southern Cal 1, Middle Tennessee 1.

