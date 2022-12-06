Home » College Basketball » Texas Tech hosts Nicholls…

Texas Tech hosts Nicholls State following Jones’ 23-point outing

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 2:42 AM

Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Latrell Jones scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 115-50 victory against the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Red Raiders are 4-0 in home games. Texas Tech averages 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Colonels are 0-3 on the road. Nicholls State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Red Raiders. Daniel Batcho is averaging 12.9 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 62.3% for Texas Tech.

Micah Thomas is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for Nicholls State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

