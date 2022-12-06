Texas Tech hosts Nicholls State following Jones’ 23-point outing

Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State…

Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Latrell Jones scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 115-50 victory against the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Red Raiders are 4-0 in home games. Texas Tech averages 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Colonels are 0-3 on the road. Nicholls State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Red Raiders. Daniel Batcho is averaging 12.9 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 62.3% for Texas Tech.

Micah Thomas is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for Nicholls State.

