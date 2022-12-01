Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Texas A&M Commerce defeats Hawaii

Texas A&M Commerce defeats Hawaii

The Associated Press

December 1, 2022, 2:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — Demarcus Demonia scored 13 points to help Texas A&M-Commerce 53-51 on Wednesday.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen added 11 points for the Lions (4-4), shooting 4 of 6, including 3 of 4 3-pointers and had eight rebounds. C.J. Roberts scored 11, making 3 of 8 shots and 5 of 5 free throws.

Noel Coleman led Hawaii (5-2) with 18 points. Kamaka Hepa had 11 points and seven rebounds. Bernard Da Silva had six points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up