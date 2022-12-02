Texas A&M Aggies and the Boise State Broncos play in Fort Worth, Texas

Boise State Broncos (5-2) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (5-2) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Texas…

Boise State Broncos (5-2) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (5-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Boise State Broncos at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Aggies are 5-2 in non-conference play. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC scoring 78.6 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Broncos have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. Boise State scores 65.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Aggies. Dexter Dennis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Texas A&M.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 14.7 points for Boise State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

