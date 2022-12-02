Tennessee Tech hosts Bates and Butler

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-5) at Butler Bulldogs (5-3) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the Tennessee…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-5) at Butler Bulldogs (5-3)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Manny Bates scored 22 points in Butler’s 76-64 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 in home games. Butler is second in the Big East in team defense, allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. Tennessee Tech ranks eighth in the OVC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Walter Peggs Jr. averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Butler.

Jaylen Sebree is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Brett Thompson is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 rebounds for Tennessee Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.