Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » Telfort's 20 help Northeastern…

Telfort’s 20 help Northeastern beat Georgia State 66-46

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had 20 points in Northeastern’s 66-46 win over Georgia State on Sunday.

Telfort also added six rebounds for the Huskies (2-6). Alexander Nwagha scored 15 points and added 14 rebounds.

Ja’Heim Hudson led the Panthers (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Georgia State also got 10 points from Brenden Tucker.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up